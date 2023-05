A female student at TEK, a Hungarian police training school, mentioned a school shooting during a conversation at home, prompting concerns and an investigation. The student has been suspended, and authorities are determining whether there was a real threat or if it was a miscommunication.

Read Full story : At home: A school shooting was mentioned by a female student, TEK appeared /

News Source : Johnson

1. School safety measures

2. Emergency preparedness for schools

3. TEK and school security

4. Preventing school violence

5. Ensuring student safety at school