school safety tips for kids today : New Children’s Book Featuring Pooh Teaches Kids to Stay Safe During School Shooting by Running and Hiding.

Parents and teachers in Dallas were surprised when students as young as four were given a free book featuring Winnie the Pooh characters instructing children on what to do in case of a school shooting. Produced by a Houston-based law enforcement consulting firm, the Stay Safe book tells children to “run, hide, fight” if an armed intruder aims to hurt them. The book was distributed to students without teacher consultation or warning to parents, and was sent home in the week of the one-year anniversary of a school shooting that claimed 19 lives in Uvalde, Texas.

