“school safety” today : Lockdown lifted at Pioneer Valley High School following discovery of firearm in car on campus by police

Posted on May 24, 2023

Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, California, went into lockdown after reports of a firearm on campus. The Santa Maria Police Department found the weapon in a car on the campus. Two students were detained in connection to the incident and the school resumed normal activities later in the day. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : News Channel 3-12

