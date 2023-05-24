“school safety” today : Lockdown lifted at Pioneer Valley High School following discovery of firearm in car on campus by police

Firearm found in on-campus car prompts lockdown at Pioneer Valley High School today 2023.

Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, California, went into lockdown after reports of a firearm on campus. The Santa Maria Police Department found the weapon in a car on the campus. Two students were detained in connection to the incident and the school resumed normal activities later in the day. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Pioneer Valley High School lifts lockdown after police find firearm in on-campus car /

News Source : News Channel 3-12

Pioneer Valley High School lockdown On-campus firearm incident School safety procedures Police investigation at PVHS Gun control in schools