“School Safety” today : St. John’s Prep cancels classes due to false shooting threat.

St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts was put on lockdown after a hoax report of an armed person in a bathroom. Students and faculty sheltered in place while police searched the campus, but it was later confirmed to be a “swatting” call. No one was physically injured, but an officer’s gun accidentally discharged during the search, causing further panic. Classes were canceled the following day and counselors were made available to students who needed support. Police are investigating the incident.

