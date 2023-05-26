“School safety” today : Students at Reban School at Risk Due to Damaged Buildings and HT Line

Posted on May 26, 2023

Reban School Students at Risk due to Damaged Buildings and HT Line today 2023.
Residents are happy after authorities constructed a new two-story building for students, but damaged buildings and an HT line passing over the school are still posing a threat to the students, according to locals. They expressed concern about the authorities’ reluctance to take steps and questioned whether they were waiting for a mishap to occur.

News Source : GK NEWS NETWORK

