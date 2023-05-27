“School safety using Winnie the Pooh characters” today : Winnie the Pooh characters featured in safety book for preventing mass shootings in US school district

Winnie the Pooh characters feature in US school district’s book on mass shooting safety today 2023.

The Dallas Independent School District has apologised after distributing a book titled Stay Safe: Run, Hide, Fight, which features a Winnie the Pooh cover and teaches children what to do in the event of a school shooting. The book, published by Houston-based Praetorian Consulting, includes passages such as “Hide like Pooh” and “Stay out of sight”. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the book on Twitter. Active shooter drills have become increasingly common in US schools in recent years.

