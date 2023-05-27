“school shooting advice” today : Winnie-the-Pooh offers guidance on handling school shootings

Winnie-the-Pooh Offers Advice on School Shootings: “Oh, Bother!” today 2023.

A new children’s book featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters from the Hundred Acre Wood has been released to provide advice to American children on what to do in the event of a school shooting. The book, part of the “Stay Safe” curriculum created by Texas police officers and teachers, advises children to “Run, Hide, Fight” and provides safety tips in rhyming verse alongside colorful pictures of the characters. The book’s release comes a year after a school shooting in the Texas town of Uvalde left 19 children dead.

News Source : Head Topics

