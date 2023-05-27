school shooting advice today : Winnie-the-Pooh offers guidance on school shootings

Advice on School Shootings from Winnie-the-Pooh: “Oh, Bother!” today 2023.

A company called Praetorian Consulting has distributed a book called Stay Safe to elementary school children in a Dallas, Texas school district, featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters giving security recommendations. The book includes the advice to “Run, Hide, Fight” in the event of danger, and was created by Texas police officers and teachers. Some parents expressed concern about the book’s distribution without prior notification. The book’s release comes a year after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children dead.

News Source : Head Topics

