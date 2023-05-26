“school shooting advice” today : Winnie-the-Pooh offers guidance on school shootings

“Winnie-the-Pooh Offers Advice on School Shootings: Oh, Bother!” today 2023.

Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters from the Hundred Acre Wood have been enlisted to provide advice to American children on what to do in case of a school shooting. The advice is given in a book called “Stay Safe” published by Praetorian Consulting, and distributed to elementary school children in a school district in Dallas, Texas. The book provides safety advice in rhyming verse alongside colourful pictures of Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, and other characters.

News Source : Agence France-Presse

