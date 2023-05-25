“school shooting Fresno County” today : Exploring the Possibility of a School Shooting in Fresno County: A Grand Jury Investigation

Investigation by Grand Jury to Determine Possibility of School Shooting in Fresno County today 2023.

A Fresno County Civil Grand Jury report has raised concerns about the safety and security in schools in the area, questioning whether schools are prepared to deal with an active shooter on campus and whether local law enforcement is suitably trained to deal with the situation. The study also looked at the implementation of initiatives to address gun safety in schools, including training programs and the evaluation of Comprehensive School Safety Plans. The report found that while schools and law enforcement were well-positioned to deal with active shooters, there are no guarantees that a tragedy could not occur.

News Source : Stepheny Frederiksen

