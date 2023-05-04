“School shooting in Pakistan” Today : Fatal School Shooting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Claims Lives of Seven Educators

Eight Teachers Killed in Two Separate Incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic incident, eight teachers of the same school were killed in Upper Kurram Tehsil of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per the report by Geo News, unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staffroom of Government High School Tari Mangal. The teachers were present in the building carrying out their exam duties at the time of the incident. In another incident in the Parachinar region of Upper Kurram, a teacher named Mohammad Sharif was killed while travelling in a car on Shalozan Road. Sharif belonged to the same school as the seven other teachers who were killed earlier.

The police have launched a search to track down the killers, but they have not been able to find them so far. Following the incidents, the ongoing matriculation exams that had begun on April 28 were postponed until further notice. The authorities have imposed emergency in all the hospitals in the region.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi condemned the killing of teachers and expressed grief over the two incidents. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope that the suspect(s) would be punished soon according to the law.

Former Pakistan President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the killing of teachers and demanded that the criminals involved in the incident be brought to justice. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the secretariat of the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party posted, “Former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the killing of 7 teachers in Parachinar. Killing of teachers during duty is terrorism, Asif Ali Zardari. Criminals involved in the killing of teachers should be brought to justice, Asif Ali Zardari. Asif Ali Zardari’s prayer for the forgiveness of the slain teachers and high ranks. Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the slain teachers.”

The incident has caused outrage and shock across the country, with many calling for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. The killing of teachers during duty is not only a heinous crime but also an attack on the education system of the country. It is crucial that the authorities take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of teachers who are playing a vital role in shaping the future of the nation.

News Source : Livemint

Source Link :7 teachers killed in school shooting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/