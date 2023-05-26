“school shooting Perth” today : Perth court hears case of boy accused of school shooting at Atlantis Beach Baptist College

Perth court hears case of boy charged in Atlantis Beach Baptist College shooting incident today 2023.

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly fired gunshots at a private school in Perth has been remanded in juvenile detention while his lawyer decides whether to apply for bail. The boy was charged with possessing two rifles and endangering the lives and safety of people. He appeared in court via video and is due to appear again on Tuesday.

News Source : Joanna Menagh

