“School shooting” : Police notified after 13-year-old school shooter with a “kill list” murders 9 people.

Arrests Made

A 13-year-old boy used his father’s legally permitted guns to shoot dead eight fellow students and a security guard at a school in Belgrade, Serbia. According to the police, the suspect had planned the attack for weeks and had a “kill list” of children to target.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack, and his parents have also been arrested. The police said the boy had planned the attack a month in advance and had carried a “priority list” of children to target and which classrooms he would go into first. Most of the victims were either 13 or 14 years old.

Motive Still Being Investigated

The motive for the attack is still being investigated. The police said the boy had gone to a shooting range more than once with his father before the killings.

President’s Address

In a televised address to the nation, President Aleksandar Vucic described the attack as “the most difficult day in the modern history of our country.” He said the suspect would be sent to a psychiatric clinic but cannot be held criminally responsible as he is under 14.

Reforms Proposed

President Vucic has proposed several reforms, including an audit on firearms licenses and a tightening of the rules around who can access shooting ranges. He has also suggested lowering the age of criminal liability to 12 in the wake of the killings.

National Mourning Period

A national three-day mourning period starting on Friday has been announced.

Gun Ownership in Serbia

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws, but gun ownership in the country is among the highest in Europe. The western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s. In 2019, it was estimated that there are 39.1 firearms per 100 people in Serbia – the third highest in the world, behind the US and Montenegro.

Previous Shootings in Serbia

In the deadliest shooting since then, Ljubisa Bogdanovic killed 14 people in the central village of Velika Ivanca in 2013, and Nikola Radosavljevic killed nine and wounded five in the eastern village of Jabukovac in July 2007.