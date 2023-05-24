“School shooting prevention strategies at Atlantis Beach Baptist College” today : Perth’s Atlantis Beach Baptist College Experiences a Tragic School Shooting

Perth’s Atlantis Beach Baptist College Experiences a Tragic School Shooting in Two Rocks today 2023.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by police after allegedly opening fire at a private school in Perth, Australia. The incident occurred in the school’s car park and nearby businesses, including a daycare centre, went into lockdown. There are currently no reports of injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

