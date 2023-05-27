“School shooting prevention” today : US Schools turn to Winnie-the-Pooh for guidance on preventing shootings

US schools seek guidance from Winnie-the-Pooh on handling shooting incidents today 2023.

Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters from the Hundred Acre Wood are being used to teach American children how to stay safe during school shootings in a book published by Praetorian Consulting. The company, which offers a “Stay Safe” curriculum, says its programme was created by active Texas police officers and teachers. The advice given by the book is to “Run, Hide, Fight”, which security experts recommend to victims of a mass shooting. However, some parents have expressed concern about the book being given to their children without prior warning.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

