“school shooting records lawsuit” today : Metro Nashville Faces Lawsuit from Tennessean over Access to Covenant School Shooting Records

A lawsuit has been filed by a Tennessean against Metro Nashville in an attempt to gain access to public records related to the Covenant School shooting. The Tennessean had previously requested several public records, but the Metro Nashville Police Department denied the request. The lawsuit aims to challenge this decision and compel the release of the records. The Tennessean has been investigating the shooting, which took place in 2021, and hopes that the records will provide more information about what happened that day.

The Covenant School shooting resulted in the death of one student and the injury of several others. The shooting took place on the school’s campus, and the perpetrator was a former student. Since the shooting, there have been calls for more transparency and accountability from the school and the police department. The Tennessean’s lawsuit is just one example of this push for transparency, as journalists and members of the public seek to understand what happened and how it could have been prevented. The lawsuit is expected to be a lengthy process, but the hope is that it will ultimately result in the release of the records and a better understanding of the events surrounding the Covenant School shooting.

