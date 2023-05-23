“school shooting Tennessee” today : Tennessee Lookout: The Use of Red Herrings in a School Shooting Case

Tennessee Lookout: Examining False Leads in School Shooting Cases today 2023.

Conservative lawmakers in Tennessee are using the so-called Covenant School “manifesto” as a distraction from taking meaningful action on gun reform, according to an opinion piece in the Nashville Scene. The document was written by Audrey Hale, who killed six people in a shooting at the school in March. Hale was allegedly transgender, leading some lawmakers to suggest that gender was a factor in her actions. The Tennessee Public Records Act grants the right to inspect the Covenant papers, but the police department has so far kept them sealed.

