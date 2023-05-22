“school shooting threat” today : Covina High School Shooting and Threat Results in Student Evacuation – Today’s Obituaries

“school shooting threat” today : Covina High School Shooting and Threat Results in Student Evacuation – Today’s Obituaries

Posted on May 22, 2023

Covina High School Shooting and Threat Results in Student Evacuation: Obituaries Today today 2023.
Covina High School in California was evacuated early due to a threat made against the school over the phone. Although officials did not believe the threat was serious, the school was evacuated as a safety precaution. Students and staff were sent home, and parents arrived to pick up their children. This is the second threat made against the school in recent weeks.

News Source : today obits

  1. school shooting
  2. student evacuation
  3. threat force
  4. Covina High School
  5. obituaries
Post Views: 23

Leave a Reply