“school shooting”: Updates on Obituaries of Students Following Shooting Incident at Lynnwood High School, Resulting in Lockdown

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell expressed her town’s sorrow over the shooting deaths of two teenagers. Jesus Sanchez Jr., 16, and Tidus Goodwin-Linville, 15, were both killed in a drive-by shooting near Spruce Park, which police are investigating as gang-related. The Lynnwood Police Department has confiscated a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Lynnwood High School principal encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their children for any changes in behavior. The families of the victims were advised not to gather at the murder site due to fear of retribution.

