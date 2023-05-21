“school shooting video access” today : DNyuz: CNN Provides Uvalde Parents with Footage of Children Evading School Shooting

Uvalde Parents Provided with Videos of Children’s Escape from School Shooting by CNN – DNyuz today 2023.

CNN has released videos that depict the police response to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. The footage was part of a series of evidence that has yet to be publicly released by the police department or the city of Uvalde. The parents of the children involved requested to see the videos, which showed survivors Khloie Torres, Jaydien Canizales, and AJ Martinez as officers reached them more than an hour after the shooting began.

News Source : The Daily Beast

