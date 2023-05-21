School Shooting Videos today : Uvalde Parents Granted Access to Videos of Children’s Escape from School Shooting by CNN

Uvalde Parents Granted Access to Videos of Children Evacuating School During Shooting by CNN today 2023.

CNN has released videos depicting the responses of police officers and children to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. The footage was part of a series of evidence not publicly released by the police department or Uvalde city officials, although some officer footage was released by Mayor Don McLaughlin, who defied a request by District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee not to do so. The CNN footage was specifically requested by parents of some of the children who survived the attack.

Read Full story : CNN Gives Uvalde Parents Access to Videos of Kids Escaping School Shooting /

News Source : Corbin Bolies

School shooting footage access Parental access to school shooting videos Uvalde school shooting video sharing Safety video access for Uvalde parents School shooting surveillance video sharing