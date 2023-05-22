School shooting videos today : Videos of Kids Escaping School Shooting in Uvalde Made Accessible to Parents by CNN

Parents in Uvalde Granted Access to Videos Depicting Children Evading School Shooting by CNN today 2023.

Parents of children who survived the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, Texas, have asked CNN to show graphic footage of the event so that people can understand what their children experienced. The parents hope that sharing the footage will lead to greater awareness of the need for gun control and increased school safety measures.

News Source : The Daily Beast – Corbin Bolies

