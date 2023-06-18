School Student Brandon Chiacchia Passes Away in Traffic Collision – Obituary

Brandon Chiacchia Dies in Tragic Car Accident

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Brandon Chiacchia, a bright and talented student who tragically lost his life in a traffic collision on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brandon was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated student at his local high school. His passion for music and sports brought joy to those around him, and his kind and compassionate nature touched the lives of many.

The accident occurred when Brandon was driving home from a football practice. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The loss of Brandon is felt deeply by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He will be remembered as a shining light in the community, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Rest in peace, Brandon. You will be greatly missed.

Traffic Collision Car Accident School Student Obituary Brandon Chiacchia