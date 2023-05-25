“School Threat Arrest” today : Spinoza20first: 14-Year-Old Boy Taken into Custody for Making Threats, School to Reopen Tomorrow

Spinoza20first threat: 14-year-old boy arrested, school reopens tomorrow today 2023.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Amsterdam for threatening a shooting at Spinoza20first secondary school. The school was closed for the day due to the threat, but will reopen tomorrow. The threat was made through social media, but no details were given about the nature of the threat or whether any weapons were found.

News Source : Mildred

