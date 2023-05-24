“School Threat Investigation Nogales” today : Investigation underway by Nogales Police regarding school threat

Posted on May 24, 2023

Investigation Underway by Nogales Police Over School Threat today 2023.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a threat made at Lincoln Elementary School in Arizona on May 23. A message was found written on a bathroom wall warning of impending violence, but it was determined that no students or staff were in danger. The case remains under investigation.

News Source : https://www.kold.com

