“School Threat Investigation Nogales” today : Investigation underway by Nogales Police regarding school threat

Investigation Underway by Nogales Police Over School Threat today 2023.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a threat made at Lincoln Elementary School in Arizona on May 23. A message was found written on a bathroom wall warning of impending violence, but it was determined that no students or staff were in danger. The case remains under investigation.
Read Full story :Nogales Police investigating school threat/
News Source : https://www.kold.com
- Nogales Police
- School Threat
- Investigating
- Safety Measures
- Community Awareness