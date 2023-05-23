“school vandalism” today : Police Report: Pikesville School Broken into and Vandalized by a 27-Year-Old Arrested Suspect

Police claim 27-year-old culprit arrested for trespassing and vandalizing Pikesville school today 2023.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into and vandalizing a school in Pikesville, Maryland. Police responded to an alarm at the school and found the suspect inside, causing damage to the building. The man has been charged with burglary and destruction of property.

Read Full story : 27-year-old arrested for breaking into and vandalizing Pikesville school, police say /

News Source : CBS Baltimore

School Vandalism Arrest Breaking and Entering Charges Pikesville School Crime Suspect in School Vandalism Law Enforcement Response to School Break-In