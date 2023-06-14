Schriever party shooting results in fatal Raceland man. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting at a party in Schriever resulted in one fatality and two injuries, 20 days after a similar incident in Marydale. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on June 10, where Carl Poindexter Jr., 19, of Raceland, was pronounced dead following the shooting. The shooter opened fire at the party, striking Poindexter and two others. Both the other victims, who were female, were not the intended targets. One was a bystander at the party, while the other was an elderly woman in her home. The incident is under investigation, and no suspects have been identified yet.

News Source : Colin Campo

Source Link :Raceland man dead after shooting at party in Schriever./