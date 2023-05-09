Schulich Leader Scholarship : Schulich Leader Scholarship awarded to a student from St. Paul Catholic Secondary School

Schulich Leader Scholarship Awarded to Student of St. Paul Catholic Secondary School

Keegan Amos, a Grade 12 student at St. Paul Catholic Secondary School (SPCSS) in Trenton, has been awarded the prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Computer Science degree at Queen’s University. Amos is the only scholarship recipient pursuing this degree at Queen’s University, and the only recipient from the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB). The scholarship, valued at $100,000, will be distributed over four years.

Amos is a well-rounded student who excels in all areas of the curriculum and demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities in church, school, and the greater community. The Schulich Leader Scholarship is awarded to dynamic, entrepreneurial-minded, and innovative students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, creativity, charisma, and financial need.

News Source : Postmedia Staff

Source Link :St. Paul Catholic Secondary School student selected for Schulich Leader Scholarship/