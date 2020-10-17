Schuyler Bradley Death – Dead : Schuyler Bradley Obituary : Former football player shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.

An Indiana University student died Saturday morning, after being shot in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Friday morning. Schuyler Bradley was a sophomore and member of the Acacia fraternity at IU. He was shot during an argument, police have arrested someone.

Schuyler Bradley, a former football player for both Cathedral and Carmel. Bradley, now an IU student, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa last night, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

Southeastern Sports Network would like to express sincere condolences for Schuyler Bradley, a former football player for both Cathedral and Carmel. Bradley, now an IU student, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa last night. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by this tragedy.

Tributes

Last night my fraternity brother Schuyler Bradley was shot while protecting fellow members of Acacia and is now hospitalized. Please donate to help pay for hospital bills and other family expenses. Everything helps. https://t.co/fYJYSNjhbW — Danny Rodgers (@drodgers21) October 16, 2020

As of the publication of this story, the GoFundMe effort for the family of Indiana University student Schuyler Bradley has seen $45,450 contributed by more than one thousand donors. https://t.co/LLtLYEiGtG — Tuscaloosa Patch (@TuscaloosaPatch) October 17, 2020

Trisha Borme Wrote

I am so sad for this family. A local student & scholar athlete from Indiana, Schuyler Bradley traveling to see the Alabama game. His life was senselessly ended by a person carrying a gun. Please consider donating to the Go Fund Me to support the ICU expenses for this family.

Indiana University student Schuyler Bradley, 19, died early this morning in his mother’s arms after being critically wounded in a shooting near the University of Alabama. My story for @TBloomingtonian is below.https://t.co/ncVIgAo7BK — Mary Claire Molloy (@mcmolloy7) October 17, 2020

Our thoughts, love and prayers go to the family of alumni Schuyler Bradley. May he Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VTlNGuMLMs — CFPC (@cfparentclub) October 17, 2020