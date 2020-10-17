Schuyler Bradley Death – Dead : Schuyler Bradley Obituary : Young man shot and Killed Near the University of Alabama.

Charity Fondren wrote We live in sad world. It saddens me that the younger generation is leading to violence and murder when they have disagreements or arguments with someone. A lot of loss souls that we as a community need to start praying and caring about. I couldn’t imagaine as a parent to have to go through this. Sending prayers and love to the victim’s family. May God wrap his loving arms around you all.

KeyKey Williams-Ryans wrote

Prayers goes out to the young man families! GLAD THIS THUG IS OFF THE STREET!! What a waste! Who raise this animal!!

Tammy Newman Guy wrote

He should not have a bond. Period!

Eyimar Henriquez Domingo wrote

$150,000 bail! That’s nothing! He killed someone! He shouldn’t have a bail!

Sonny Albright wrote

People have forgotten to teach their children how precious life is, no respect at all.

Shirley Camp wrote

People have so much anger in their heart.Two young lives cut short, sad.

Yvonne Bridges Evans wrote

So sad for the one who lost his life also for the one who took it!!! Prayers for both!!! jerry

Taylor Lundell wrote

So many young people killing each other in Tuscaloosa, this is getting ridiculous. Over a stupid argument too.

Shemekia Williams wrote

It’s just sad how you can’t even go out anymore and feel safe because of these thugs with guns.

Candise Pugh wrote

2 lives were taken that day May god have mercy on your soul, and wtf are yall thinking $150,000 bond that’s a spit in that young mans face may he rest in peace.

Angel Prewitt Hall wrote

Just give him the needle like they did Nathan Quail… Governor Ivey let’s see what you do about him!