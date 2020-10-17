Schuyler Bradley Death – Dead : Schuyler Bradley Obituary : Young man shot and Killed Near the University of Alabama.
UPDATE: CHARGE UPGRADED TO MURDER—
Schuyler Bradley, the young man shot Friday morning near the University of Alabama…
Posted by WVUA 23 Chelsea Barton on Saturday, October 17, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
KeyKey Williams-Ryans wrote
Prayers goes out to the young man families! GLAD THIS THUG IS OFF THE STREET!! What a waste! Who raise this animal!!
Tammy Newman Guy wrote
He should not have a bond. Period!
Eyimar Henriquez Domingo wrote
$150,000 bail! That’s nothing! He killed someone! He shouldn’t have a bail!
Sonny Albright wrote
People have forgotten to teach their children how precious life is, no respect at all.
Shirley Camp wrote
People have so much anger in their heart.Two young lives cut short, sad.
Yvonne Bridges Evans wrote
So sad for the one who lost his life also for the one who took it!!! Prayers for both!!! jerry
Taylor Lundell wrote
So many young people killing each other in Tuscaloosa, this is getting ridiculous. Over a stupid argument too.
Shemekia Williams wrote
It’s just sad how you can’t even go out anymore and feel safe because of these thugs with guns.
Candise Pugh wrote
2 lives were taken that day May god have mercy on your soul, and wtf are yall thinking $150,000 bond that’s a spit in that young mans face may he rest in peace.
Angel Prewitt Hall wrote
Just give him the needle like they did Nathan Quail… Governor Ivey let’s see what you do about him!
