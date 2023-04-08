Sci-Fi and Comics Writer Rachel Pollack Passes at 77

Rachel Pollack, renowned author of science-fiction and comic books, has passed away at the age of 77. The news of her death has been confirmed by OUTInPerth.

Sci-fi Author Rachel Pollack Passes Away at 77

On April 7th, 2023, the literary world lost one of its most versatile and talented writers, Rachel Pollack. At the age of 77, the novelist, poet, short fiction writer, and comic book author, passed away, leaving a legacy of groundbreaking work that broke new ground in the representation of LGBTQIA+ people, gender identity, magical realism, and divinatory tarot.

Pollack was best known for her run on the comic book series Doom Patrol. After acclaimed comic book writer Grant Morrison left the title, Pollack campaigned to become the writer who took over the book. Her tenure on the book from issues 65 through to 87, published from 1993 to 1995, depicted themes like menstruation, sexual identity, and gender identity, topics barely covered by the genre at the time. Pollack also wrote issues of the Vertigo Visions anthology series featuring Brother Power the Greek (1993), Tomahawk (1998), and the first 11 issues of the fourth volume of New Gods.

Pollack’s work goes beyond comic books; she authored over 20 non-fiction works and seven novels, mostly in the realm of magical realism. Her output also included poetry works, essays, short stories, and reviews. She was an expert in divinatory tarot, publishing many books on the subject.

As a transgender woman and a trailblazing author, Pollack introduced the transgender character Coagula to the Doom Patrol series, ensuring that transgender people were represented in comics. She also wrote several essays on her experience of being trans, stating that it was wrong to categorize transgender individuals as a “sickness” and that she saw it as having a great passion.

Last year, Rachel Pollack disclosed that after beating Hodgkin lymphoma a few years ago, she had been diagnosed with a different variant of lymphoma and had begun undergoing chemotherapy. In August 2022, her wife, Zoe Matoff, shared that Rachel was in intensive care, and started a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical expenses. Many notable authors contributed to the fundraising effort. In mid-March, it was announced that she had moved to hospice care.

The world has lost a unique and gifted author who defied the norms and pushed the boundaries of storytelling, bringing LGBTQIA+ representation into mainstream literature. Her work has left a legacy that will continue to inspire readers and writers for generations to come.

