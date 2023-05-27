“Sci-Fi Movie on Max”: Max’s Most Ambitious Sci-Fi Movie is a Must-Watch ASAP

The Legacy of “Contact”: Robert Zemeckis’ Sprawling Alien Blockbuster

Robert Zemeckis was at the peak of his career when he was hired to direct “Contact.” The director had just won several Oscars for his feel-good hit “Forrest Gump” and had earned the goodwill and Hollywood funding from making several classics like “Back to the Future” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” “Contact” was his big blank-check movie, and it remains one of the most ambitious and sprawling alien blockbusters ever made.

The film began as a dream from scientist Carl Sagan, who conceived of the project as a screenplay before turning it into a novel in 1985. The film had a long and troubled road to production, with Mad Max director George Miller originally set to helm the film before Zemeckis was brought on board. Looking at “Contact” now, after the steep decline of Zemeckis’ career, he may have seemed like the most basic choice – the journeyman director, the layman brought in to make palatable an overly ambitious and grandiose project that dared to imagine alien contact as more than just an invasion. But Zemeckis was the perfect person to shepherd a movie at the intersection of cerebral and commercial sci-fi.

“Contact” is a decades-spanning saga following Dr. Eleanor “Ellie” Ann Arroway (Jodie Foster), a SETI scientist who has long harbored a fascination with the idea of extraterrestrial life, stemming from her childhood learning amateur radio with her dad. Eleanor is fighting a losing battle: each of her programs gets shut down due to federal disinterest in her vocation. However, just as her latest effort is about to get shuttered, Ellie discovers a signal from the nearby star Vega, which kicks off an international frenzy. Elli finds herself at the center of a race to make contact with these mysterious aliens as U.S. officials, religious philosophers, and secretive billionaires all attempt to influence her for their own means.

The most interesting thing about “Contact” is how much it’s crafted like a typical ‘90s blockbuster but shaped like an arthouse Soviet sci-fi film. It’s a fascinating dichotomy that “Contact” embraces, rather than trying to streamline its stranger elements. The key is Zemeckis, who seems to realize he is not quite equipped to fully unpack “Contact’s” ideas about religion, science, and the cosmos, and instead focuses his efforts on what he’s familiar with: moments of filmmaking wizardry like the movie’s famous mirror scene, and other technical tricks, like the many newscast scenes in which he pastes the movie’s characters alongside then-President Bill Clinton (repeating what he had just done with “Forrest Gump”). It’s not that “Contact” doesn’t have big ideas, it’s that Zemeckis wisely lets them speak for themselves.

The decades-spanning “Contact” feels like the kind of movie that wouldn’t be made today. It’s a film that takes its time and is unafraid to explore complex themes. It’s the scene when Ellie, chosen as the representative to travel in the mysterious Machine to meet the aliens, witnesses a celestial event so awesome and magnificent that all she can do is cry out, “Poetry! They should have sent a poet,” that “Contact” clicks into place. Like Ellie, Zemeckis is not the poet who could put into words everything “Contact” has to say. He is, in fact, the layman who can only do his best to translate these grand ideas for a wider audience. That’s the reason “Contact” works.

Watching “Contact” today, it truly feels like the predecessor to the cerebral sci-fi movie that has become the arthouse world darling. But while “Arrival” or “Annihilation” can perhaps more artfully articulate those big ideas about science and religion and faith, “Contact” is the last to do so in a way that felt earnestly accessible. “Contact” is streaming on MAX until May 31.

News Source : Inverse

Source Link :You Need to Watch The Most Ambitious Sci-Fi Movie on Max ASAP/