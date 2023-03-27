Scientist who explained cannabis high dies.

At the age of 92, Raphael Mechoulam, an Israeli chemist who is renowned for his pioneering work in the field of cannabis science and his pivotal role in elucidating the psychoactive properties of marijuana, has passed away.

Mechoulam was born in Bulgaria in 1930, but his family fled to Israel during World War II. He studied chemistry at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where he eventually became a professor. It was there that he began his groundbreaking work on cannabis, which would earn him international acclaim.

In 1964, Mechoulam and his team became the first researchers to isolate and synthesize delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis responsible for the plant’s euphoric effects. This discovery allowed for a deeper understanding of the mechanisms behind how marijuana affects the brain and body.

Mechoulam’s work on cannabis continued throughout his career. He discovered the endocannabinoid system, a network of receptors in the body that respond to compounds in cannabis and play a role in regulating a wide range of physiological processes, including pain, mood, and appetite. His research also revealed the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids for various medical conditions, such as epilepsy, chronic pain, and nausea.

Mechoulam’s legacy goes beyond his contributions to science. His work helped destigmatize cannabis use and paved the way for the legalization and medicalization of marijuana in many countries. He was also a vocal advocate for research into the potential benefits and risks of cannabis, and he called for greater access to the plant for scientific study.

The passing of Raphael Mechoulam is a great loss for the scientific community and for all those who have benefited from his contributions to the understanding of cannabis. His work will continue to inspire innovation and progress in the field of cannabis science for years to come.

Source : @NYTScience



