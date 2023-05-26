Scientists discover 5,000 new species in Pacific Ocean, including carnivorous sponge and sea cucumber, in area identified for future deep sea mining

Pacific Ocean : Scientists Discover 5,000 New Species in Pacific Deep Sea, Including Carnivorous Sponge and Sea Cucumber, According to Study in Current Biology

Giant squids were once considered mythical creatures lurking in the depths of the ocean. Stories of krakens, squid-like creatures that destroyed ships, circulated in folklore for centuries. The discovery and classification of the giant squid by Western science in 1857 confirmed its existence, but it wasn’t until 2004 that zoologist Tsunemi Kubodera and whale watcher Kyoichi Mori captured the first-ever photograph of the animal. The deep sea remains largely unexplored, and a recent study published in Current Biology revealed the discovery of over 5,000 new species in the Pacific Ocean’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area identified for future deep-sea mining. The report estimates that between 6,109 to 8,514 different species may live in the area. The deep sea is defined as the part of the ocean where sunlight disappears, typically beginning at around 656 feet and characterized by extreme conditions such as lack of light, intense pressure, and cold temperatures. The deepest part of the ocean is around 36,070 feet deep, and several species live in the deep sea, including the vampire squid, deep-sea anglerfish, and bone-eating worm.

News Source : Hanna Seariac

