Scientists discover 5,000 new species in Pacific Ocean, raising concerns over deep-sea mining contracts

Deep-sea mining contracts in Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) prompt concerns for newly discovered species : Scientists discover over 5,000 new species in Pacific Ocean, as deep-sea mining looms

More than 5,000 new species have been discovered by scientists on the Pacific Ocean seabed, in an area earmarked for deep-sea mining. The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), which spans 1.7 million square miles of the ocean floor between Hawaii and Mexico, is rich in minerals including cobalt, manganese and nickel. Contracts for mining have been granted to 17 companies, supported by countries such as the US, UK and China, with applications due to be accepted by the International Seabed Authority from July. The newly discovered species will now be used to assess the risk of extinction in the area.

News Source : Karen McVeigh

