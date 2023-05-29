Scientists identify genes linked to SCAD, a leading cause of heart attacks in women under 50, including PHACTR1: Australian patient added to iSCAD Registry.

SCAD heart attack : Scientist and Sydney mother Lana Huntley team up to shed light on SCAD heart attacks

Researchers from UNSW Sydney and the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute are collaborating on a global effort to understand spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), the leading cause of heart attacks in women under 50. SCAD occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel of the heart, leading to a heart attack. The team recently published a study in Nature Genetics that identified at least 16 genes associated with SCAD, with one called PHACTR1 potentially being a key driver. The researchers hope that understanding the genetic basis of SCAD will lead to new approaches for its management and treatment. The team is also the first outside of the US to join the International SCAD Registry and will work to contribute data from Australian patients.

