Scituate, Massachusetts Resident, Parker Ryan, 23, Succumbs to Injuries from Motorcycle Accident on June 16.

Tragic News: Parker Ryan Passes Away After Motorcycle Collision

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Parker Ryan, 23, from Scituate, Massachusetts. On Friday, June 16, Parker succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

According to his family, Parker had been in a coma for over three weeks before he passed away at 4:20 a.m. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

The news of Parker’s death has left everyone shocked and devastated. Those who knew him are grieving his loss and remembering his magnificence and lovely character.

