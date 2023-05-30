“Scoliosis treatment”: Breakthrough in Scoliosis Treatment for Improved Health

Scoliosis Treatment: A New, Less Invasive Option

Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves sideways, causing pain and deformities. It is estimated that nine million people live with scoliosis. Traditionally, children with scoliosis are put in back braces to try to straighten things out. If that doesn’t work, the next step is fusion surgery. However, this surgery has its limitations, and a less invasive treatment option is necessary. Vertebral body tethering (VBT) is giving kids an easier way to ease their pain.

Ruby and Ire Levitt are sisters who have scoliosis, just like their mother and grandmother. Ruby tried something new to straighten her spine: vertebral body tethering (VBT). VBT is a less invasive treatment option that allows doctors to approach the spine differently so that they don’t have to disrupt quite as many muscles and underlying anatomy.

Dr. Jaren Riley, who performed the surgery on Ruby, said, “It also allows us to maintain the flexibility of the spine.” Through four small incisions, Riley uses a rope – similar to nylon – to tether the bones of the spine together. “With the rope, we can tighten the rope, which allows us to straighten the curve to a certain degree,” Riley said. “And so, the curve will gradually get straighter and straighter.” Ruby had a 52-degree curve in her spine before surgery, and after VBT, it was 18. She said she’s pain-free and an inch taller.

Ire is planning to have the same surgery this summer. Dr. Riley said spinal fusion used to be the only option, and that can greatly inhibit movement and flexibility. VBT is only approved for children who are still growing.

VBT is a revolutionary new treatment option for scoliosis. It is less invasive than traditional fusion surgery, and it allows doctors to maintain the flexibility of the spine. It is only approved for children who are still growing, but it has the potential to change the way scoliosis is treated in the future.

News Source : https://www.wilx.com

Source Link :Your Health: Scoliosis treatment breakthrough/