“Scoliosis treatment”: WISH-TV Shines a Light on Health: Effective Spine Treatment for Scoliosis in Indianapolis and Indiana

New Treatment Option for Scoliosis

Up to nine million people are living with scoliosis: A condition where the spine curves sideways, causing pain and deformities. Kids are usually put in back braces to try and straighten their back out. If that doesn’t work, fusion surgery is the next step, but that also has downsides. Now, a new, less invasive treatment option is giving kids an easier way to ease their pain.

What is Scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves sideways, instead of remaining straight. This can cause a variety of symptoms, including pain, difficulty breathing, and deformities. It’s most commonly diagnosed in children and teenagers, and can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, neuromuscular conditions, or trauma.

Traditional Treatment Options

The traditional treatment options for scoliosis have been back braces and surgery. Back braces are designed to help straighten the spine by applying pressure to certain areas. While they can be effective, they’re also uncomfortable and can be difficult to wear for extended periods of time.

If back braces don’t work, the next step is fusion surgery. This involves fusing together the vertebrae in the spine to prevent further curvature. While it can be effective, it’s also a major surgery that comes with a long recovery time and potential complications.

The New Treatment Option

A new, less invasive treatment option is giving kids an easier way to ease their pain. This treatment is called vertebral body tethering (VBT), and it involves placing a flexible cord along the length of the spine. The cord is then tightened, which helps to straighten the spine over time.

VBT is less invasive than traditional surgery, and it doesn’t involve fusing the vertebrae together. This means that kids who undergo VBT can maintain more flexibility in their spine, which can be important for their overall health and mobility.

The Benefits of VBT

There are many benefits to choosing VBT over traditional treatment options. Here are just a few:

Less invasive: VBT is a less invasive procedure than fusion surgery, which means that kids can recover more quickly.

More flexibility: Since VBT doesn’t involve fusing the vertebrae together, kids who undergo this procedure can maintain more flexibility in their spine.

Lower risk of complications: Fusion surgery comes with a higher risk of complications, such as infection and blood loss. VBT is a lower-risk procedure.

Improved quality of life: By easing their pain and improving their mobility, VBT can improve kids’ quality of life.

Is VBT Right for You?

If you or your child has been diagnosed with scoliosis, it’s important to talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for your situation. VBT may be a good choice if:

Your child’s scoliosis is moderate to severe.

Your child is still growing.

Your child has not had success with back braces.

Your doctor can help you weigh the pros and cons of VBT versus other treatment options and determine if it’s the right choice for you.

The Bottom Line

Scoliosis can be a painful and debilitating condition, but there are treatment options available. Vertebral body tethering is a new, less invasive treatment option that can help kids ease their pain and improve their quality of life. If you or your child has been diagnosed with scoliosis, talk to your doctor about whether VBT is right for you.

