Scott Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Surfboard Scott Anderson has Died.

The Ugly Surfboard, Bob Purvey Design 5h · RIP Scott Anderson. May the angels sing and dance as they welcome you on the other side. Scott shaped Ugly noseriders exclusively for the past decade. He passed onto the other side of the rainbow this morning. He fought a recurrence of Melanoma, which took over unfortunately. He was an extraordinary, skilled shaper and knew the craft so well. He had my full confidence and every time I checked the shape there wasn’t thing wrong. He leaves behind his wife and kids who depended on him He also had a great crew at his Aqua Tech Glassing factory where he managed many top name brands that had their boards finished at the factory. He’ll be missed by many. RIP Scott Anderson