Scott Bogumil Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Scott Bogumil has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Coach Scott Bogumil has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Crushing news on the death of Coach Scott Bogumil. A mentor to many @LHSwildcatBball and @NRP_Hoops. It was always a pleasure to catch up with him at our Thanksgiving tournament. He will be missed by all. Condolences to his family.
— VHHSBasketball (@VHHSBasketball) February 14, 2021
Herb Welling
I am devastated Scott Bogumil has passed away due to a Heart Attack! One of my most dearest friends for close to 30 years. One of the nicest human beings ever! We just spoke the other day!!! Rest In Peace my friend! He is a Five Star Legend!!!
Patrick Ahearn
So very sorry to read this. I hope that your fondest memories of your friend help you as you mourn him.
