Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley Killed in Shooting, Resulting in Arrest and Charges for Steven Sheangshang

Steven Sheangshang Arrested and Charged After Scott County Deputy, Caleb Conley Died in Shooting

Background

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Georgetown, Kentucky. The suspect, Steven Sheangshang, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Shooting

According to reports, Deputy Conley and another deputy responded to a call at a residence in Georgetown. When they arrived, they were met with gunfire from inside the home. Deputy Conley was struck and later died at a nearby hospital. The other deputy was not injured.

After a standoff with law enforcement, Sheangshang surrendered and was taken into custody. He was charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and wanton endangerment. He is currently being held without bond.

The Suspect

Steven Sheangshang, 33, is originally from Amarillo, Texas, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University. He moved to Kentucky in 2019 and worked as a software engineer. According to reports, he had no prior criminal record.

The Victim

Deputy Caleb Conley, 20, was a recent graduate of the police academy and had been with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for only a few months. He was described by his colleagues as a dedicated and hardworking officer who was passionate about his job.

Reaction to the Shooting

The shooting of Deputy Conley has been met with shock and sadness by the Georgetown community and law enforcement agencies across the state. Governor Andy Beshear tweeted his condolences, saying, “We are heartbroken over the loss of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. We stand with his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “We ask that you keep Deputy Conley’s family, friends, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of our brother.”

Conclusion

The shooting of Deputy Caleb Conley serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day. It is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and colleagues, and the community as a whole. The suspect, Steven Sheangshang, will face justice for his actions, and Deputy Conley will be remembered for his bravery and dedication to serving and protecting his community.

