Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley killed in shooting during traffic stop; suspect Steven Sheangshang arrested

Caleb Conley (victim) : Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley shot and killed during traffic stop; suspect Steven Sheangshang in custody

On Monday evening, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton announced that a deputy from his department, Caleb Conley, had been fatally shot during a traffic stop on I-75 southbound in Georgetown at approximately 4:48 p.m. The suspect, Steven Sheangshang, fled the scene but was later apprehended by Kentucky State Police. Conley, who had been with the department for four years and previously served in the US Army for eight years, was described by Hampton as a decorated deputy and an “excellent asset.” He leaves behind a wife, small children, and parents. Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement asking Kentuckians to pray for Conley’s family and fellow law enforcement officers, calling Conley a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Kentucky deputy shot, killed during traffic stop; suspect identified /

News Source : WLWT

Kentucky deputy shooting Traffic stop shooting Suspect identified in deputy killing Police officer killed in Kentucky Law enforcement death in traffic stop