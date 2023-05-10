Scott Deacle Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Memory of Scott Deacle: A Life Ended Too Soon

Honoring Scott Deacle: A Life Tragically Ended

Early Life and Musical Talent

Scott Deacle was born on November 5th, 1986, in Alexandria, Virginia. He grew up in Burke, Virginia, where he attended Lake Braddock Secondary School. From a young age, his talent and passion for music were evident, and he was an active member of the school’s music program, playing the saxophone and bassoon in the jazz band and wind ensemble. He also played the guitar and piano and wrote his own music.

Academic and Musical Achievements at Virginia Tech

Scott went on to study music at Virginia Tech, where he continued to excel academically and musically. He was a member of the Marching Virginians, the university’s marching band, and played the saxophone in the Highty-Tighties, the regimental band. He was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Psi fraternity, a national honorary band fraternity. In addition to his musical pursuits, Scott was a dedicated student, studying international studies and political science.

The Tragic Shooting at Virginia Tech

On April 16th, 2007, Scott was in his French class in Norris Hall when a gunman entered the room and opened fire. Scott and many of his classmates were killed, and the world was left to mourn the loss of these bright young lives.

Keeping Scott’s Memory Alive

In the years since the shooting, Scott’s family and friends have worked tirelessly to keep his memory alive. They have established the Scott J. Deacle Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a student in the Lake Braddock Secondary School music program who exemplifies Scott’s love of music and dedication to excellence. They have also worked to promote gun violence prevention and support for the families of gun violence victims.

Legacy and Remembrance

Scott Deacle was a talented musician, a dedicated student, and a beloved son and brother. His life was tragically cut short, but his legacy lives on through the scholarship and advocacy work that bears his name. We remember Scott Deacle and all those who were lost on April 16th, 2007, and we continue to work towards a world where gun violence is a thing of the past.