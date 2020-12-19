Scott DeTota Death -Obituary – Dead : Scott DeTota has Died .

Scott DeTota has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Mollie O’Brien 17 hrs · Dear Scott DeTota, I am so heartbroken to hear that you have passed away. I am so sad for your beautiful wife, children, and siblings. My memory of you was that you were a kind soul, a wonderful son/brother, supportive uncle, and very loyal to your friends. It appears you were also a wonderful husband and father. Thank you for always wishing me a happy birthday. I hope that you do not find any surprise teeth in your salads in heaven. Love, MOBS

Cheryl DiPalo wrote

Scott DeTota was the kindest person I’ve ever known Mol.. so heartbroken

Barbara Obrien wrote

Oh, such very sad news… my heartfelt condolences to the DeTota family…

Lisa Nicosia Mazzola wrote

such sad news ~ nice to be remembered by so many as a kind & compassionate soul

Amy Lorenze DeMarseilles wrote

So sweet, Mollie! Sending you the biggest virtual hug. Scott was so sweet to me when I was dating Steve Potter, he was educating me on Hockey, and had so much patience. Love and condolences to Scott’s family…

