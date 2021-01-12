Scott Dolson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson has Died.

Scott Dolson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson has Died.

Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Indiana Daily Student – idsnews 9h  · “The IU Athletics family is heartbroken about the passing of Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in a press release. “Wayne was an outstanding student athlete and a key member of some of our basketball program’s all-time great teams in the 1970s.”

Source: (20+) Indiana Daily Student – idsnews – Posts | Facebook

