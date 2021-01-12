Scott Dolson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson has Died.
Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Indiana Daily Student – idsnews 9h · “The IU Athletics family is heartbroken about the passing of Wayne Radford,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in a press release. “Wayne was an outstanding student athlete and a key member of some of our basketball program’s all-time great teams in the 1970s.”
Source: (20+) Indiana Daily Student – idsnews – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.