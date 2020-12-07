Scott Donaldson Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Hemingway Society president, Scott Donaldson has Died .
We are saddened to report the passing of our friend, colleague and former Hemingway Society president, Scott Donaldson. In addition to his outstanding scholarly work on Hemingway (as well as on writers such as F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Cheever, and Archibald MacLeish)… pic.twitter.com/RgJMMCNTQb
