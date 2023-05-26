Scott Double Homicide Victims Identified as LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald in Obituary

LeMarion Gilliam, Sucram O’Donald Obituary

On the morning of August 5th, 2021, tragedy struck the community of Scott, Louisiana, as two beloved members of the community were found dead in their home. LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald, both 31 years old, were victims of a double homicide that has left friends and family members reeling.

The Victims

LeMarion Gilliam was born on June 12th, 1990, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Acadiana High School and had a passion for basketball. He played for the Acadiana High School Rams and later went on to play for Louisiana State University (LSU). He was known for his infectious smile and his kind heart. LeMarion was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Sucram O’Donald was born on October 26th, 1990, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and had a passion for art. She was a talented painter and often showcased her work at local galleries. Sucram was known for her kind and gentle spirit and her love for animals. She often volunteered at the local animal shelter and had a special bond with her dog, Charlie. Sucram was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The Tragedy

On the morning of August 5th, 2021, LeMarion and Sucram were found dead in their home in Scott, Louisiana. The police were called to the scene after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found LeMarion and Sucram both shot to death. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

The Community’s Response

The community of Scott has been left devastated by the loss of LeMarion and Sucram. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the two victims. A candlelight vigil was held in their honor, and hundreds of people attended to pay their respects. The community has come together to support each other during this difficult time, and the love for LeMarion and Sucram has been felt by all.

Conclusion

The loss of LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald has left a hole in the hearts of their families and the community of Scott. They will be deeply missed, but their legacy will live on through the memories they left behind. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Rest in peace, LeMarion and Sucram.

