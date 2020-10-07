Scott Dury Death – Dead : Scott Dury Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Scott Dury has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Pitching Solutions on Twitter: “I wanted to send my deepest condolences to the Drury Family. Scott passed yesterday from cancer. Wonderful wife and 3 beautiful children. Former co worker, Milb player, Norco HS JV Coach and part owner of the X Factor in Corona, CA. RIP Scott. You will be missed. ”

I wanted to send my deepest condolences to the Drury Family. Scott passed yesterday from cancer. Wonderful wife and 3 beautiful children. Former co worker, Milb player, Norco HS JV Coach and part owner of the X Factor in Corona, CA. RIP Scott. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/EdTRSC668c — Pitching Solutions (@JackMCarterJr1) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –