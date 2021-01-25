Scott Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are sad to share that Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has passed away. Scott was incredibly dedicated to the appraisal profession and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this season of loss. https://t.co/z2FDwKKjta — The Appraisal Foundation (@TheAppraisalFdn) January 25, 2021

