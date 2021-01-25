Scott Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
0 Comment

Scott Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has Died .

Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Appraisal Foundation @TheAppraisalFdn We are sad to share that Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has passed away. Scott was incredibly dedicated to the appraisal profession and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this season of loss. https://summersettfuneralhome.com/obituaries/John-Robinson-68/?fbclid=IwAR2yzTQQk80doJw1fSX0Zb-giQ_9G82ztelMEw6L7tauqXrbCCDKywA9rs4#!/Obituary

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.