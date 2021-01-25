Scott Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has Died .
Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are sad to share that Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has passed away. Scott was incredibly dedicated to the appraisal profession and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this season of loss. https://t.co/z2FDwKKjta
— The Appraisal Foundation (@TheAppraisalFdn) January 25, 2021
The Appraisal Foundation @TheAppraisalFdn We are sad to share that Appraisal Standards Board member Scott Robinson has passed away. Scott was incredibly dedicated to the appraisal profession and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this season of loss. https://summersettfuneralhome.com/obituaries/John-Robinson-68/?fbclid=IwAR2yzTQQk80doJw1fSX0Zb-giQ_9G82ztelMEw6L7tauqXrbCCDKywA9rs4#!/Obituary
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.